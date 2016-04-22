ZURICH/LONDON, April 22 Credit Suisse
is trying to offload some of the risk it faces from events such
as rogue trading and cybercrime by issuing a new type of
insurance bond, a source familiar with the matter said on
Friday.
The bank could issue 700 million Swiss francs ($717
million)worth of bonds with a 4 percent coupon but it is too
early to tell what the appetite from investors is like, the
source said.
It is part of the Swiss bank's risk management and
operational risk bond issuance with the novelty being a capital
release element.
Holders of the insurance-like bond would receive a coupon
but carry the risk of having their investments wiped out if
Credit Suisse was hit by certain types of operational problems
which can include issues like business disruptions, cybercrime
and regulatory compliance failures.
Zurich Insurance will take 10 percent of the bonds,
the source said.
A Zurich spokesman said it does not comment on current or
potential customer relationship.
The news was reported earlier by Bloomberg.
Credit Suisse has faced criticism over nearly $1 billion in
trading write-downs after Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam said he
and other senior bank officials were unaware of the size of the
positions behind the losses at its Global Markets division.
Insurers have used complex reinsurance arrangements,
catastrophe bonds and other devices to shift some risks off
their books to benefit from lower capital charges, prompting
some regulatory concerns.
The Bank of England has warned UK insurers about such
transactions, saying it would continue to challenge insurers to
demonstrate that reductions in capital requirements that arise
are commensurate with real risk transfer taking place.
($1 = 0.9757 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Anjuli Davies, additional
reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)