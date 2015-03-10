ZURICH, March 10 Brady Dougan is set to step
down as Credit Suisse chief executive as soon as
Tuesday, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Dougan, who has led the Swiss bank since 2007, is one of the
longest-serving CEOs of a global bank, alongside Jamie Dimon at
JP Morgan and Lloyd Blankfein at Goldman Sachs.
The source was not able to confirm a report in the Financial
Times that Dougan would be replaced by Tidjane Thiam, the chief
executive of London-based insurer Prudential Plc.
