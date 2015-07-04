July 3 Newly appointed Credit Suisse AG
Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam, in an interview with
the Financial Times, promised a "ruthlessly selective" review of
the Swiss bank's businesses, amid expectations that the incoming
CEO would cut staff by about 15 percent from its investment
banking arm.
Thiam's strategic review will involve executives competing
with each other for capital allocations by showing their units'
profitability throughout various economic cycles, although
"people who have no performance issues have no concerns," Thiam
was quoted as saying in the Financial Times.(on.ft.com/1dDu6Us)
Even though investors and analysts expect the new CEO to
scale back operations in the capital-intensive investment
banking area and focus more on private banking in Asia, he would
not necessarily take the decisions they expect, the FT reported.
The 52-year old former chief executive of British insurer
Prudential said that Credit Suisse may pursue growth by
expanding internationally in emerging markets, United States and
Switzerland, the FT said.
Thiam's reputation follows his success at Prudential, where
he expanded into Asia with a clear strategy by laying out
medium-term targets, and after an early spat over a failed
takeover of rival Asian-focused insurer AIA, built
good rapport with regulators.
In an internal memo to staff soon after assuming office,
Thiam said choosing what the bank will do and where it invests
its cash will be a focus in the weeks and months ahead, adding
that he would determine the strategy later this year.
