ZURICH, June 29 Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner sees backing from investors on the bank's new strategy despite the falling share price, he told Swiss paper Handelszeitung in an interview published on Wednesday.

"We've spoken to many investors," Rohner said. "We've intensively discussed our strategy with major investors and continue to do so on an ongoing basis. There's no strategic dissent there."

While the situation remained challenging for banks in general, Rohner said he saw potential for the Swiss financial centre and Credit Suisse's Swiss Universal Bank to benefit from Brexit uncertainty due the centre's safe-haven status. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)