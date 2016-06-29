BRIEF- Sekisui House Reit prices new units
* Says it resolved to issue new units at the price of 135,320 yen per share or 9.66 billion yen in total through public offering, subscription period from May 18 to May 19 and payment date May 24
ZURICH, June 29 Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner sees backing from investors on the bank's new strategy despite the falling share price, he told Swiss paper Handelszeitung in an interview published on Wednesday.
"We've spoken to many investors," Rohner said. "We've intensively discussed our strategy with major investors and continue to do so on an ongoing basis. There's no strategic dissent there."
While the situation remained challenging for banks in general, Rohner said he saw potential for the Swiss financial centre and Credit Suisse's Swiss Universal Bank to benefit from Brexit uncertainty due the centre's safe-haven status. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
* Says it resolved to issue new units at the price of 135,320 yen per share or 9.66 billion yen in total through public offering, subscription period from May 18 to May 19 and payment date May 24
BEIJING, May 17 China's banking regulator said on Wednesday it will strengthen cyber security protection at banks to prevent "disruptive systemic risk events" after the global WannaCry "ransomware" attack infected more than 300,000 computers in 150 countries.