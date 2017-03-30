ZURICH, March 30 Credit Suisse Group
can take its time on deciding whether to go ahead with a planned
listing of its domestic banking unit, originally envisioned for
the second half of 2017, Chairman Urs Rohner told the Weltwoche
magazine.
"We are not under special time pressure," he said in an
interview when asked how quickly the bank needed to decide.
Asked whether the bank could skip the IPO, he said: "The
board will review with management this and all other options and
decide which is the best long-term solution for the company and
shareholders."
Citing sources familiar with the matter, Reuters has
reported that Switzerland's second-biggest bank is also
considering a stock sale at group level and was likely to make a
decision in April on how to proceed.
(Reporting by Michael Shields and Oliver Hirt, editing by John
Miller)