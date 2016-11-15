* Former RBS banker Meng to develop China wealth management
biz
* Bank to compete with Goldman, UBS in onshore private
banking
* Bank to leverage securities, fund JVs to grow wealth
business
(Adds details on Credit Suisse China business, comments)
By Sumeet Chatterjee
HONG KONG, Nov 15 Credit Suisse has
hired former RBS banker Rick Meng as head of China
onshore private banking, according to an internal memo, as the
Swiss private bank looks to tap the wealth management business
in the world's second-largest economy.
Credit Suisse will compete with Goldman Sachs and UBS
on advising wealthy Chinese clients.
Others including British lender Standard Chartered
and the private banking unit of Singapore's second-biggest bank,
OCBC, have said they would consider starting onshore
wealth management in China as the country continues to open up.
Regulatory restrictions and a less developed capital market
have restricted some global banks in setting up a private
banking presence in one of the world's fastest growing centres
for millionaires.
An offshore business remains the preferred route of many
international wealth management firms who want to tap into the
millionaires spawned by China's booming technology sector and
its surging stock market.
Meng's hiring is part of Credit Suisse's strategy to develop
its China onshore wealth management business by leveraging its
existing Shanghai branch and Hong Kong private banking platform,
said a memo to bank staff issued on Tuesday and seen by Reuters.
The bank uses its Shanghai branch in China for investment
banking operations including fixed-income business, and it will
use the same office for launching its onshore wealth management
business.
Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam said in April
that the investment bank was seeking to expand in China and
would invest further in a country where it had been
"underweight".
The bank's Chinese securities joint venture earlier this
month started offering broking services to onshore and foreign
investors, as China's gradual opening up of markets lures
overseas investors.
It is also planning to boost stake in that joint venture to
the maximum permissible 49 percent, up from about 33 percent
now, sources told Reuters in June.
Besides the securities joint ventures, Credit Suisse has a
presence in China through other financial services businesses,
including corporate and investment banking, and asset management
services.
The bank's onshore wealth management business will seek to
tap ultra-high networth clients in China, and would use its
securities and asset management joint ventures to expand the
business, said a person with direct knowledge of the plans.
The person declined to be identified as he was not
authorised to talk to the media. A spokeswoman for Credit Suisse
confirmed the content of the memo but declined to give more
details.
