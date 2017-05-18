Russia says places two Eurobond issues worth $3 bln
MOSCOW, June 20 Russia has placed two Eurobond issues with a combined value of $3 billion, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.
ZURICH May 18 Credit Suisse expects to make big profits in the next few years, Chairman Urs Rohner said on Thursday, following back-to-back full-year losses for the Swiss bank.
"We expect Credit Suisse to achieve significant operating profits... in the coming years," Rohner said at Credit Suisse's extraordinary general meeting, where shareholders approved plans for a rights issue.
Credit Suisse lost 5.65 billion Swiss francs ($5.8 billion)in 2015 and 2016 as Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam focuses on expanding its wealth management business while shrinking its investment bank, a shift the Swiss bank expects will lead to more than 10,000 job losses.
LONDON, June 20 Sterling fell to a two-month low against the dollar on Tuesday after the Bank of England signalled it was in no rush to raise interest rates given the uncertainty Britain faces as it exits the European Union.