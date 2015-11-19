BRIEF-Yamanashi Chuo Bank names new chairman and president
* Says it has named Nakaba Shindo as the new Chairman of the Board in the bank, to replace Toshihisa Ashizawa
BERNE Nov 19 Credit Suisse shareholders on Thursday overwhelmingly backed capital increases totalling around 6 billion Swiss francs ($5.90 billion) to bulk up the Swiss bank's balance sheet and help fund a restructure.
A 1.32 billion franc private placement won nearly 95 percent support at a meeting in Berne, while a rights issue with expected gross proceeds of up to 4.7 billion francs got 96 percent of the vote.
The cash calls are part of a planned restructure under new Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam who has embarked on the biggest overhaul of the Zurich-based bank in almost a decade.
($1 = 1.0177 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin, Editing by Michael Shields)
May 12 Australian shares ended the week lower on Friday, hurt by declines in the financial sector, while strength in the materials sector driven by overnight gains in gold and copper prices helped curtail some of the losses.