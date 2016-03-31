ZURICH, March 31 Credit Suisse's
chairman said on Thursday there are no blind spots in the bank's
trading operations, a week after its chief executive said he had
been unaware of the scale of positions that triggered major
writedowns.
"There were no blind spots. It's not the case that positions
suddenly surfaced that were not previously there," Urs Rohner
told a Swiss banking conference.
"The positions we have, we know. The question is then how
certain positions are valued at a certain time and when
positions are managed and traded."
Asked last week who would be held responsible for about $1
billion in losses on its illiquid credit portfolio over the past
two quarters, Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam said things had
clearly gone wrong but the bank was now confident the problems
had been identified.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Oliver Hirt; Editing by
Michael Shields)