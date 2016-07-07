ZURICH, July 7 Credit Suisse on Thursday said that Adam Gishen would become the group's new head of investor relations, as current head Christian Stark moves into an expanded role.

"Adam will bring his experience in equities and capital markets to the team, having already played a key role in the group's strategic realignment over the last year," Chief Financial Officer David Mathers said.

Gishen joined the group in October 2015 as senior advisor to the CEO, Credit Suisse said.

Stark would become head of group performance analytics and government after leading investor relations for three years, the bank said. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)