ZURICH Jan 27 Credit Suisse opened
its first trading floor in Ireland on Wednesday, creating around
100 jobs in Dublin including 40 in trading, risk and capital.
Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny officially opened the
office, which will offer prime brokerage services.
Ireland is one of the world's largest centres for fund
administration but the government wants to attract more front
office jobs.
Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam in October announced the bank
was looking at moving nearly 2,000 jobs out of London because of
its high costs, raising questions about the city's status as
Europe's dominant financial centre.
"I welcome the decision by Credit Suisse to become the first
'third country' bank to seek to branch into Ireland," finance
minister Michael Noonan said.
