Aug 3 Credit Suisse Group AG appointed Harald Reczek the head of EMEA and Swiss distribution at its asset management division, effective immediately.

Reczek joins from Deutsche Bank AG's asset and wealth management division in Switzerland, where he was most recently co-chief executive.

Reczek will be based in Zurich, Credit Suisse said. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)