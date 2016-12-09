BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
ZURICH Dec 9 Credit Suisse on Friday named Tim Perry global co-head of oil and gas investment banking, effective January.
Perry - who is being promoted from his current job as regional oil and gas co-head for the Americas - will work together with Osmar Abib, who has led the oil and gas group since 2011, Credit Suisse said in a statement. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing