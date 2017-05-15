May 15 Credit Suisse Group AG has promoted Andy Lipsky and David Wah to co-heads of investment banking and capital markets in the Americas, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by a spokesman from Credit Suisse.

Both of the appointees previously held senior level roles at Credit Suisse. Lipsky was head of global industrials and Wah was head of global technology.

Lipsky joined Credit Suisse in 1997 as a vice president in the mergers and acquisitions group.

He has held a variety of other roles at Credit Suisse, including Americas head of M&A, head of diversified industrials and services, head of takeover defense in Europe, head of European capital goods, and head of retail and consumer.

Wah joined Credit Suisse in 1992 as an associate in the industrials group. He has been a part of the technology group since 1996.

Wah has been global head of technology investment banking since 2005. He has also been global co-head of Credit Suisse's technology, media and telecom group since 2010.

According to the memo, "Andy and David’s appointment will better support the management of (investment banking and capital markets) as a standalone division."

Lipsky and Wah will continue in their capacities as global group heads. (Reporting by Carl O'Donnell in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)