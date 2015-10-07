HONG KONG Oct 7 Credit Suisse Group
has hired former Standard Chartered banker Richard Kao for its
greater China corporate finance team, a source with direct
knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
The bank has also hired Alain Lam as its head of technology
for Asia from Morgan Stanley, the source said, declining to be
identified because the hires are not yet public.
Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam has flagged
plans for the lender to expand its presence in Asia as part of a
revamped strategy.
A spokesman for Credit Suisse in Hong Kong declined to
comment.
(Reporting By Lawrence White)