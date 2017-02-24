Feb 24 Swiss financial services provider Credit Suisse AG, a unit of Credit Suisse Group AG, appointed two senior executives in its private banking business in India.

Balakrishnan Kunnambath will oversee the firm's private banking business in India in addition to his existing role as private banking market group head for non-resident Indian Asia Pacific and Indian sub-continent, the firm said.

Kunnambath will be based in Singapore and report to Alex Wade, head of developed and emerging Asia for private banking, Asia Pacific.

Inigo Mendoza has been named head of private banking, India, and will be based in Mumbai.

Mendoza will report to Kunnambath, and also to Mickey Doshi, India chief executive.

Prior to this role, Mendoza was head of business management for developed and emerging Asia market area of the bank's private banking Asia business.

Mendoza has been additionally responsible for overseeing Credit Suisse's private banking India business in the past year. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)