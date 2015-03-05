(Adds detail on Fruithof departure, Tim Bock's new role)
ZURICH, March 5 Credit Suisse's head
of Swiss corporate and institutional clients, Barend Fruithof,
is leaving the bank, according to an internal memo seen by
Reuters, as part of a shake-up to draw the unit closer to its
private bank's strategy.
Fruithof is leaving Zurich-based Credit Suisse to pursue a
new opportunity outside the bank, the memo, dated March 5 and
signed by private bank head Hans-Ulrich Meister, read.
Andre Helfenstein, who most recently was head of the Zurich
region within Credit Suisse's private bank, will replace
Fruithof. The changes are effective immediately.
"We want to take C&IC (the bank's corporate and
institutional business) to the next level," the memo read. "This
includes increasing capital efficiency and fully leveraging
collaboration with our other businesses, in particular wealth
management."
A spokesman for Credit Suisse confirmed the accuracy of the
memo.
Fruithof, who joined the bank from Swiss cooperative lender
Raiffeisen in 2008, had long been tipped as a possible candidate
for a future role in senior management.
A source familiar with the matter said it was Fruithof's
decision to leave the bank, adding that he felt that Credit
Suisse's move to cut its balance sheet to improve its leverage
ratio has hampered the corporate client business and that the
Swiss business has less importance at the bank.
Fruithof was not immediately available for comment. The
Credit Suisse spokesman declined to comment on what effect the
move to trim the balance sheet is having on its business.
In the memo, Meister said that C&IC is affected by
regulatory change, particularly new capital requirements.
Helfenstein's appointment is part of a broad reshuffle of
Credit Suisse's Swiss business as it seeks to maximise earnings
through referrals of existing clients to other units.
John Haefelfinger, who currently runs the bank's
transportation and global finance department, has been named
deputy head of C&IC.
Andreas Gerber, who ran the bank's Zurich corporate
business, will take over as head of the small and medium-sized
enterprises unit from Urs Gauch, who will take on a senior
adviser role reporting directly to Helfenstein.
Daniel Hunziker will become the new private banking head for
Swiss clients in the Zurich region while Florence Schnydrig
Moser, head of the private bank's investments and wealth
planning unit, will take on Hunziker's former role.
News of the appointments was first reported by Swiss finance
website finews.ch.
A separate memo seen by Reuters, dated Feb. 26 and confirmed
by a bank spokeswoman, said that Credit Suisse has appointed Tim
Bock, an experienced solutions provider at its investment bank,
as co-head of a new global private banking unit focusing on
solutions and products for wealthy clients.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart, Joshua Franklin, Oliver Hirt;
Writing by Joshua Franklin.; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and
David Goodman)