May 19 Swiss lender Credit Suisse Group AG said on Friday it appointed Michael De Guzman as head of Philippines coverage in its Asia Pacific Investment Banking and Capital Markets (IBCM) division.

He joins from investment bank Macquarie Group, where he spent 17 years in roles based around Asia Pacific.

For the past eight years, he headed Macquarie Capital Philippines, advising and raising capital for various conglomerates in the country. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)