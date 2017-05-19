BRIEF-Regis Corporation appoints Andrew Lacko as CFO
* Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 1, 2017
May 19 Swiss lender Credit Suisse Group AG said on Friday it appointed Michael De Guzman as head of Philippines coverage in its Asia Pacific Investment Banking and Capital Markets (IBCM) division.
He joins from investment bank Macquarie Group, where he spent 17 years in roles based around Asia Pacific.
For the past eight years, he headed Macquarie Capital Philippines, advising and raising capital for various conglomerates in the country. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
* Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 1, 2017
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.