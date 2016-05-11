ZURICH May 11 Credit Suisse has hired Burkhard Varnholt from Julius Baer to be deputy global chief investment officer of its international wealth management unit effective Nov. 1, it said on Wednesday.

"Burkhard Varnholt will support us in further developing our global investment engine," Credit Suisse's global CIO Michael Strobaek said in a statement.

Varnholt, who will be based in Zurich and will report to Strobaek, was previously CIO at Julius Baer. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Jason Neely)