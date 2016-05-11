Home Capital names new director; initial investor to step down
May 18 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc named a new director and said one of its initial investors would step down from the board.
ZURICH May 11 Credit Suisse has hired Burkhard Varnholt from Julius Baer to be deputy global chief investment officer of its international wealth management unit effective Nov. 1, it said on Wednesday.
"Burkhard Varnholt will support us in further developing our global investment engine," Credit Suisse's global CIO Michael Strobaek said in a statement.
Varnholt, who will be based in Zurich and will report to Strobaek, was previously CIO at Julius Baer. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Jason Neely)
TEL AVIV, May 18 Wandera, a provider of mobile security and data management for enterprises, said on Thursday it raised $27.5 million in equity and venture debt financing, bringing its total funding so far to $50 million.