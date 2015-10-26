(Adds share price indication, background)
ZURICH Oct 26 Credit Suisse Group has
priced a private placement of 58 million new shares with a group
of investors at 22.75 Swiss francs each, which is expected to
raise 1.32 billion Swiss francs ($1.35 billion), it said.
The price corresponds to 94.5 percent of the volume weighted
average price of registered shares traded on the SIX Swiss
Exchange on Oct. 21, the bank said in a statement on Monday.
They closed on Friday at 24.22 francs.
The fund raising forms part of the Swiss bank's overhaul by
new chief executive Tidjane Thiam, which includes boosting its
capital and cutting costs.
Credit Suisse's shares were indicated 1.3 percent lower in
premarket trade.
The Swiss bank also named the final banking syndicate for a
rights issue it announced last week as part of the revamp. It
plans to raise up to 4.7 billion francs via the issue.
($1=0.9765 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
and Jane Merriman)