ZURICH Oct 26 Credit Suisse Group has priced
its private placement of 58 million new registered shares with a
group of investors at 22.75 Swiss francs each, which is expected
to raise gross proceeds of 1.32 billion Swiss francs ($1.35
billion), it said on Monday.
The purchase price corresponds to 94.5 percent of the volume
weighted average price of registered shares traded on SIX Swiss
Exchange on Oct. 21, it added in a statement. The stock closed
on Friday at 24.22 francs.
The Swiss bank also named the final banking syndicate for
the parallel rights issue it announced last week as part of a
revamp under new Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam.
($1=0.9765 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)