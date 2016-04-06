April 6 Credit Suisse Group AG is laying off nine executives in its fixed-income business in Brazil amid an industry slump, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Sergio Machado, a managing director and head of the business, will leave the Zurich-based bank soon, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/207bHCN)

Credit Suisse was not immediately available for comment.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that Barry Zamore, head of U.S. trading of performing leveraged loans at Credit Suisse in New York, had left the bank. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)