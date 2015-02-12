ZURICH Feb 12 Credit Suisse said it would propose a cash dividend of 0.70 Swiss francs per share for 2014, which is unchanged from the prior year.

The Swiss bank said it would give shareholders the option of a scrip alternative, giving shareholders the option to receive distribution in the form of new shares.

Zurich-based Credit Suisse reports fourth-quarter earnings at 0530 GMT. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)