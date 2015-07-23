ZURICH, July 23 Credit Suisse's new
chief executive said on Thursday the Swiss bank will always be
present in fixed income in some way.
"We will always be present in fixed income, yeah, I can't
see a scenario where we don't have a fixed income activity, but
it will be made up of different things at different points in
time," Tidjane Thiam told a news conference in Zurich for Credit
Suisse's second-quarter results.
"Short and sweet: yes, there is a future for fixed income
people in Credit Suisse," he said.
Earlier, Thiam had signalled a strategy shake-up designed to
focus on banking for the world's wealthy and away from riskier
securities activities.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Pravin Char)