ZURICH Feb 12 Swiss bank Credit Suisse said on Thursday it is introducing a number of measures to deal with the strong Swiss franc, as fourth-quarter net profit beat analysts' estimates.

"Based on 2014 earnings, we estimate the net adverse impact on our profit to be approximately 3 percent and expect to more than offset this impact through the announced measures by end-2017," Chief Executive Brady Dougan said in a statement.

Zurich-based Credit Suisse said net profit for the last three months of 2014 was 921 million Swiss francs ($991.07 million), far exceeding expectations of 663 million francs in a Reuters poll of analysts.

($1 = 0.9293 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Katharina Bart)