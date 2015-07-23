ZURICH, July 23 Credit Suisse on Thursday posted second-quarter profit ahead of expectations in a Reuters poll.

For the three months to June 30, Zurich-based Credit Suisse said net income stood at 1.1 billion Swiss francs ($1.15 billion), compared to the average forecast of 783 million francs in the poll of analysts.

In the same quarter last year, the bank posted a 700 million franc loss due to penalties from a May, 2014 settlement with U.S. authorities over tax evasion charges.

($1 = 0.9591 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)