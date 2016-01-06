BRIEF-China Agri-Products Exchange enters into a termination agreement
* Entered into a termination agreement with vendors to terminate sale and purchase agreement
ZURICH Jan 6 Credit Suisse said on Wednesday it would restate its results from 2011 through to the third quarter of 2015 to reflect the Swiss bank's new structure.
"On Jan. 8, 2016 at 0900 CET (0800 GMT), Credit Suisse will publish its detailed historical financial information, which has been restated to reflect the new divisional reporting structure and management responsibilities announced on Oct. 21, 2015," the bank said in a statement.
In October, Zurich-based Credit Suisse outlined plans to raise 6 billion Swiss francs ($5.95 billion) from investors, slim down its investment bank and cut jobs as new chief Tidjane Thiam embarked on the bank's biggest overhaul in almost a decade.
($1 = 1.0082 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin)
PARIS, May 17 French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe's new government comprises a mix of socialist and conservative officials, with an equal balance between men and women as well as people from civil society.