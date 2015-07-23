* Q2 net profit 1.1 bln Sfr vs 783 mln Sfr in poll
* Private bank wins 14.2 bln Sfr net new money vs f'cast
5.45 bln
* New CEO Thiam to detail new strategy before year-end
* Shares up 7.7 pct at 1200 GMT, hit 15-month high
(Adds CEO comment, updates shares)
By Joshua Franklin
ZURICH, July 23 Credit Suisse Group AG's
new Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam signalled a strategy
shake-up on Thursday, designed to focus on banking for the
world's wealthy, particularly in Asia, and away from riskier
securities activities.
The Swiss bank's shares jumped more than 7 percent to a
15-month high, boosted by better-than expected second-quarter
results including a net 14.2 billion Swiss franc ($15
billion)inflow into its private banking arm catering to the
super-rich.
Former Prudential Plc boss Thiam took over at the
Zurich-based lender only three weeks ago. Investors have been
watching for any clues on his plans, as well as any hints of a
widely-expected move to tap shareholders for additional capital.
Thiam said he was leading a strategic review and would set
out a strategy before the end of the year.
He indicated he will focus on a move towards less volatile
wealth management, where Credit Suisse is the fourth-biggest
global player by assets after UBS, Morgan Stanley
and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, according to
wealth management consultant Scorpio Partnership.
"We will put the emphasis on the private banking and wealth
management business because it's more capital-light and (has)
better returns," Thiam told a news conference. "But for that to
be successful we also need an investment bank that is well
performing."
Thiam also stressed the importance of Asia Pacific, the
world's fastest-growing region for private wealth.
"Asia has 70 percent of the world's population and I believe
that any company that locks itself out of serving 70 percent of
the world's population is on a road to nowhere," he said.
The bank's Asia chief told Reuters Credit Suisse would
consider raising headcount or buying a smaller peer to build up
its private banking business, in a region where pretax profit
doubled in the first half of this year.
CAPITAL QUESTION
Credit Suisse bolstered its capital slightly in the second
quarter to 10.3 percent of risk-weighted assets from 10 percent,
but still lags behind many rivals.
"You have to show at least 11 percent not to have a discount
on your share price," said Zuercher Kantonalbank analyst Andreas
Brun.
Thiam said he would first look to boost capital internally
by improving efficiency and possibly getting rid of
cash-intensive units. But he left the door open for a cash call.
"Should we need to raise capital, our ability to do so will
be a direct function of the quality of the strategy we have,"
Thiam said.
One high-ranking Credit Suisse banker said Thiam's initial
focus would be to scrutinise mainly investment banking areas
like "macro" products, which include interest rate-linked
products and currencies, and prime brokerage, or dealing for
hedge funds.
Credit Suisse will judge whether these areas help provide
business to other units as well as looking at their cost of
capital.
For the three months to June 30, Credit Suisse said net
income reached 1.1 billion francs, compared with an average
forecast of 783 million in a poll of six analysts.
In the same quarter last year, the bank had posted a 700
million franc loss due to penalties from a May, 2014 settlement
with U.S. authorities over tax evasion charges.
Shares were up 7.7 percent by 1200 GMT, well ahead of a 0.3
percent rise in the European banking sector, having
earlier touched their highest since April 2014.
The 14.2 billion net inflow into Credit Suisse's private
banking arm was higher than the forecast 5.45 billion. By
contrast, its fixed-income business was hit by risks ranging
from Greece's sovereign debt crisis to the timing of a
long-awaited U.S. interest rate hike.
Amid talk Credit Suisse will move away from away from
riskier securities activities, Thiam said the bank will always
be present in fixed income in some way.
($1 = 0.9576 Swiss francs)
(Additional reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Jason Neely
and David Holmes)