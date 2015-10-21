BRIEF-Seal Incorporated says no log production of group for March
* No log production of the group for the month of March 2017 Source (http://bit.ly/2oRxDtf) Further company coverage:
ZURICH Oct 21 Swiss bank Credit Suisse on Wednesday posted a bigger-than-expected drop in third-quarter net profit by 24 percent.
Zurich-based Credit Suisse said net profit for the three months to end-September was 779 million Swiss francs ($815.37 million), compared with a predicted 921 million francs in a Reuters poll.
The results covered the first three months of Tidjane Thiam's time as chief executive and come on the day the bank plans to give a strategy update to investors.
($1 = 0.9554 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* No log production of the group for the month of March 2017 Source (http://bit.ly/2oRxDtf) Further company coverage:
May 2 William Blair & Company has agreed to pay $4.5 million to settle charges of payment errors and disclosure failure, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.