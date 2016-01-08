BRIEF-Bank of Beijing signs agreement with Gome's financial arm
* Says it signs strategic cooperation agreement with Gome's financial arm on areas including internet banking
ZURICH Jan 8 Credit Suisse on Friday restated its results from 2011 through the third quarter of last year to reflect the Swiss bank's new structure.
"The changes do not impact the consolidated results of Credit Suisse Group," Zurich-based Credit Suisse said in a statement.
Credit Suisse in October outlined plans to raise 6 billion Swiss francs ($5.98 billion) from investors, slim down its investment bank and cut jobs as new chief Tidjane Thiam embarked on the bank's biggest overhaul in almost a decade.
($1 = 1.0031 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)
* Says it signs strategic cooperation agreement with Gome's financial arm on areas including internet banking
* Qiu Yizhou was appointed as executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: