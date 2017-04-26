BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, April 26 Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner believes he has the support of most shareholders, he was quoted as saying on Wednesday ahead of what is expected to be a stormy annual shareholders meeting on Friday.
"Based on various conversations with many shareholders I assume I am supported by the majority," Rohner was quoted as saying on Bilanz magazine's website.
"For me it would be a signal if I would hear from really significant shareholders that they are not satisfied with my strategic direction. I have not to date heard this, never."
Rohner was speaking after Switzerland's second-biggest lender, which has faced criticism over management bonuses despite consecutive annual losses, dropped plans for listing its Swiss unit and instead announced a $4 billion rights issue. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Alexander Smith)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.