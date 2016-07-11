ZURICH/MOSCOW, July 11 Credit Suisse
plans to close its booking platform for its private banking
business in Russia, the bank said on Monday, the latest move in
a major restructure by Switzerland's second-largest lender.
"Credit Suisse has revised its private banking offering in
Russia and will continue providing advisory services for private
banking customers in Russia but without onshore booking,"
Zurich-based Credit Suisse said in a statement, confirming an
earlier report by Forbes.
The move is expected to have a negligible impact on the
bank's headcount in Russia.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Christian Lowe)