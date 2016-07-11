ZURICH/MOSCOW, July 11 Credit Suisse plans to close its booking platform for its private banking business in Russia, the bank said on Monday, the latest move in a major restructure by Switzerland's second-largest lender.

"Credit Suisse has revised its private banking offering in Russia and will continue providing advisory services for private banking customers in Russia but without onshore booking," Zurich-based Credit Suisse said in a statement, confirming an earlier report by Forbes.

The move is expected to have a negligible impact on the bank's headcount in Russia.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Christian Lowe)