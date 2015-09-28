NEW YORK, Sept 28 Credit Suisse Group AG
had agreed to pay $4.25 million for submitting
deficient information to the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission for two years about its customers' trades, the
regulator said on Monday.
Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, a subsidiary of the
Swiss bank, as part of the settlement admitted it violated
record keeping and reporting provisions of federal securities
laws, the SEC said.
Under federal law, broker-dealers like Credit Suisse must
upon request provide the SEC with "blue sheet data" on customer
trading for use in identifying and analyzing trades for
investigations and other work.
The SEC said that as part of a related probe, its staff
compared submissions from certain broker-dealers to data from
the National Securities Clearing Corp for the same firms and
discovered "apparent discrepancies" in Credit Suisse's data.
As part of the settlement, Credit Suisse admitted that from
January 2012 to January 2014, it made at least 593 deficient
data submissions to the SEC, omitting more than 553,400
reportable trades on 1.3 billion shares.
Credit Suisse declined to comment.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang)