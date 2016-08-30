ZURICH Aug 30 U.S. asset manager Capital Group Companies has increased its holdings in Swiss bank Credit Suisse to 5.051 percent, the Swiss stock exchange said on Tuesday.

In a previous disclosure on April 21, 2015, the Los Angeles-based shareholder held 3.0142 percent of Credit Suisse shares.

A spokesman for Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second-largest lender, declined to comment. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)