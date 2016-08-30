BRIEF-Principal Capital says board allowed sale of two plots of land
* Board allows unit to sell two plots of land for 2.4 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH Aug 30 U.S. asset manager Capital Group Companies has increased its holdings in Swiss bank Credit Suisse to 5.051 percent, the Swiss stock exchange said on Tuesday.
In a previous disclosure on April 21, 2015, the Los Angeles-based shareholder held 3.0142 percent of Credit Suisse shares.
A spokesman for Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second-largest lender, declined to comment. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)
* Board allows unit to sell two plots of land for 2.4 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly operating revenue 7.4 million pesos versus 4.2 million pesos