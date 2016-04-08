By Joshua Franklin
ZURICH, April 8 Credit Suisse's major
investors back the Swiss bank's senior management to implement
Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam's new strategy, Chairman Urs
Rohner told Swiss magazine Bilanz.
"I have had contact personally with most of the big
investors," Rohner was quoted as saying in an interview
published on Friday. "They support the current management and
want us to stick to the communicated strategy."
Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second-biggest bank, is just
over five months into implementing Thiam's plan of shrinking its
investment bank to focus more on wealth management, especially
in emerging markets.
He has also introduced a new management structure and raised
around 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.3 billion) in fresh capital.
But analysts have concerns that Credit Suisse's capital
levels still lag rivals and that slower growth in China could
jeopardise 2018 growth targets.
The bank has also faced criticism over nearly $1 billion in
trading write-downs after Thiam said he and other senior bank
officials were unaware of the size of the positions behind the
losses at its Global Markets division.
Rohner, who said last week the bank's trading operations had
"no blind spots", told Bilanz that the question was whether
people in Global Markets had kept the CEO sufficiently informed.
"The bank is looking at that now," Rohner said.
He added that Thiam, who took over as CEO in July from
British insurer Prudential, was still "exactly the right
man" to lead the bank.
"He is the ideal choice to lead the bank into the future
under the current conditions," Rohner said.
Credit Suisse shares are down more than 40 percent in 2016,
making it one of the worst performers on the European banking
sector index.
($1 = 0.9560 Swiss francs)
