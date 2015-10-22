HONG KONG/ZURICH Oct 22 Credit Suisse's
plan to offset sliding investment banking business by
becoming an advisor of choice to Asia's fabulously wealthy could
leave new chief Tidjane Thiam arriving late at an overcrowded,
overhyped party, investors fear.
The push to expand Asian wealth management announced by the
Swiss lender on Wednesday will see it target the fastest-growing
private banking sector in the world. Thiam's choice will also
tip his bank into cut-throat competition for canny self-made
millionaires used to spreading riches around banks - bringing
thinner margins rather than fat profits for institutions.
In an early test for the newly appointed Thiam, the move
will bring Credit Suisse head-to-head against cross-town rival
UBS AG, dominant in banking for Asia's high net-worth
individuals. A host of rising Asian players also await,
including Chinese banks and savvy regional lenders such as
Singapore's DBS Group Holdings Ltd.
"Asia is one of the top priorities for Credit Suisse but
everyone is talking the same, more or less," said an official at
one of the bank's top 20 investors. "What we are looking for is
how Credit Suisse will differentiate its strategy within the
Asian market to make this growth plan credible," said the
official, who declined to be identified.
The competition is reflected in profit margins from wealth
management - 20 basis points in the Asia Pacific region,
compared with 34 basis points in the United States and 25 basis
points in Western Europe, according to consultancy McKinsey &
Co.
Switzerland's wealth managers have long courted Asia's
super-rich amid slowing growth at home and an international
crackdown on its bank secrecy rules that has made the country a
less attractive place to keep cash.
Yet Asia's wealthy tend to spread their money among several
banks, more than in other regions, private bankers say. As
self-made millionaires - and billionaires - rather than
inheritors of fortunes, they also tend to take a more active
role in managing their wealth, pitching one bank against another
to get the best deal, these bankers say.
A spokeswoman for Credit Suisse in Hong Kong said that the
bank has already made progress in boosting its private banking
business in Asia.
Assets under management in that segment have risen to 140
billion Swiss francs ($146 billion) in 2014 from 80 billion
francs in 2011, with client advisors up to 524 from 400. Credit
Suisse will invest a further 700 million francs in Asia Pacific
in the next three years, Thiam said on Wednesday.
DECELERATION FEAR
Having launched its push into wealth management in Asia back
in 2011, UBS managed about $272 billion in 2014, almost double
Credit Suisse's Asia-Pacific wealth business. UBS has more than
twice as many private wealth bankers as any other rival.
Stoking the drive for wealth managers to step up their Asian
footprint, Asia excluding Japan is forecast to double its net
millionaire wealth to $17.7 trillion by 2018, according to
McKinsey.
In recent years, Julius Baer has bought Merrill Lynch's
wealth management business outside of the United States, while
Union Bancaire Privee has snapped up Coutts International. Both
purchases helped the banks beef up their presence in Asia.
Yet investors and analysts are wary of deceleration in the
private wealth management business.
Deutsche Bank analyst Matt Spick wrote last month that the
emerging market economic slowdown, triggered by fears over the
continued strength of China's economy, could dampen the pace of
net new money growth for two years.
"Asia's growth in the next five years may be not so good as
it was over the last five years," said an official at another
top-20 investor in Credit Suisse, again speaking on condition of
anonymity.
Thiam has a track record for expanding Asian business,
having managed his previous employer Prudential Plc's successful
expansion in the region. Yet doubts linger about whether that
success can be replicated at Credit Suisse.
"The markets probably think those are the right ideas but
will wait for tangible signs of execution," said Filippo
Alloatti, Senior Credit Analyst at Hermes. "I'm not sure we are
seeing a prolonged honeymoon period (for Tidjane Thiam)."
($1 = 0.9611 Swiss francs)
