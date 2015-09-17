ZURICH, Sept 17 Swiss bank Credit Suisse said on Thursday it would give investors an update on the bank's strategy under new Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam on Oct. 21 .

"The strategy update will provide a briefing of Credit Suisse's business plans and organization, as well as the financial results for the third quarter of 2015," the Zurich-based bank said in a statement.

A Swiss newspaper reported on Sunday that Credit Suisse intends to sell its U.S. private bank and slash its prime brokerage business under a strategy being developed by Thiam. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)