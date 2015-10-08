ZURICH Oct 8 Credit Suisse said it
will wait until later this month to outline its strategy under
new Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam after the Financial Times
reported the Swiss bank is planning a "substantial" capital
raising.
"As we outlined in our second-quarter announcement on July
23, we are conducting a thorough assessment of Credit Suisse's
strategy, evaluating all options for the group, its businesses
and its capital usage and requirements," Zurich-based Credit
Suisse said in a statement on Thursday.
"As previously announced, the results of this review will
be presented at our Investor Day on Oct. 21."
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)