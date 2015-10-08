* Swiss bank will unveil new strategy on Oct. 21
* Capital raising could be more than 5 bln Sfr
* FT reports Thiam not interested in buying Julius Baer
* Credit Suisse shares down 4 pct
By Joshua Franklin
ZURICH, Oct 8 Swiss bank Credit Suisse
plans to tap investors for a "substantial" capital raising to
fund a restructuring of the bank under new Chief Executive
Tidjane Thiam, the Financial Times said on Thursday.
Since taking charge of Credit Suisse in July, Thiam has
signalled a desire to focus on banking for the world's wealthy,
particularly in Asia, amid talk of a need to raise cash to
improve its capital position.
The FT, citing people briefed on the plan, did not specify
how much Thiam will try to raise when he unveils the plan on
Oct. 21, but it pointed to a Goldman Sachs poll showing 91
percent of investors expect Credit Suisse to raise more than 5
billion Swiss francs ($5.15 billion) in new equity.
Credit Suisse said in a statement the bank was still
evaluating strategic options for the bank as well as its capital
usage and requirements, and that it would present the results of
the review on Oct. 21.
"The overwhelming majority expects a size (of a cash call)
above 5 billion francs, which is a lot if it doesn't come along
with a convincing new strategic concept," said Kepler Cheuvreux
analyst Dirk Becker, who has a 'reduce' rating on the stock.
Fresh capital would help the bank withstand expected losses
from a restructuring, the FT said. It would also help Credit
Suisse meet tougher capital targets which are expected to be
outlined by Switzerland in the coming months.
Credit Suisse investors have previously told Reuters they
would support a rights issue by Thiam, the well respected former
boss of UK insurer Prudential.
Although such a move would be dilutive for shareholders, it
should end concerns about its capital strength and provide Thiam
with cash to expand.
Credit Suisse's common equity ratio was 10.3 percent at the
end of June, well below UBS's 14.4 percent and the
average of 13 percent for Europe's biggest 24 banks.
The cash would not be used to fund a takeover of Swiss
private bank Julius Baer, a combination that has been
rumoured for several months. The FT said Thiam had made it clear
inside the bank he did not see the logic behind the move.
Thiam will look to trim costs through investment in
technology as well as cut down on division bosses and install
regional heads across business lines.
Along with a stronger focus on wealth management instead of
investment banking, Thiam also wants to establish a substantial
asset management operation within the bank, the FT reported.
Thiam could also cut less profitable units like its U.S.
broker-dealer unit.
Credit Suisse shares fell as much as 4.9 percent after the
report and closed down 3.6 percent, underperforming a 0.6
percent decline by Europe's banking index.
($1 = 0.9715 Swiss francs)
