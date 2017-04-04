(Recasts with comments on Credit Suisse's capital position)
By Joshua Franklin and Angelika Gruber
BERN, April 4 Swiss financial watchdog FINMA is
talking to Credit Suisse about how much capital it
should have while giving the bank the freedom to choose how it
achieves this, FINMA Chief Executive Mark Branson said on
Tuesday.
Credit Suisse is considering a quick-fire share sale to
raise funds, two sources close to the matter told Reuters last
month, rather than going ahead with a separate listing for its
domestic banking division through which it could raise up to 4
billion Swiss francs ($3.99 billion).
"Our dialog with the bank is first and foremost about the
plan to land with what they and we think is the appropriate
amount of capital," Branson told Reuters after FINMA's annual
news conference.
"How they get there then becomes a question of detail. We
would not intervene other than to make sure the details make
sense in how it is implemented."
Branson also said FINMA had spoken to Credit Suisse about
searches last week at the Swiss bank's offices in London, Paris
and Amsterdam.
"We are in contact with the bank and will remain in
contact," Branson told the news conference.
Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second-biggest bank, was pulled
into an international tax evasion and money laundering
investigation on Thursday when coordinated searches were carried
out three of its offices.
($1 = 1.0016 Swiss francs)
(Editing by Michael Shields)