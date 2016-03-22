BRIEF-India's Andhra Bank March-qtr profit falls about 32 pct
* March quarter net profit 351.3 million rupees versus net profit of 516 million rupees year ago
WASHINGTON, March 22 U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission has ordered Credit Suisse International to pay $665,000 in penalties to settle charges that it violated over the speculative position limit for wheat futures, the agency said on Tuesday.
The CFTC, in a statement, also said Credit Suisse Securities gave the agency false or misleading information. (Reporting by Washington newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 351.3 million rupees versus net profit of 516 million rupees year ago
LONDON, May 16 (IFR) - The Republic of France has launched a €7bn 30-year bond at 12bp over the OAT May 2045s, according to the lead managers.