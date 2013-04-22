Reuters Market Eye - Credit Suisse says it continues to favour relatively defensive stocks with low price/earnings ratio like HCL Technologies LtdNS>, NTPC Ltd (NTPC.NS), Coal India (COAL.NS) and NHPC Ltd. (NHPC.NS).

Alternatively, it prefers businesses where operating profits are unlikely to be hurt much by the economic slowdown, such as United Spirits Ltd. (UNSP.NS).

The investment bank says INR's 36-country real effective exchange rate, or REER, is close to two-decade lows. Potential INR stability or appreciation can help drive down WPI and help rate cuts, it says.

However, the market belief that this means a risk-on rally is 'premature', the note says.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)