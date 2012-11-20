US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
HONG KONG Nov 20 Credit Suisse Asia-Pacific CEO Osama Abbasi will leave the firm as part of a reorganisation that eliminated his role, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
Abbasi's counterpart from the Europe, Middle East and Africa division, Fawzi Kyriakos-Saad, is also leaving the firm as part of the restructuring, the bank said.
Abbasi was previously head of the equity department in Asia-Pacific.
(Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)