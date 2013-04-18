ZURICH, April 18 Credit Suisse on
Thursday named Michael Strobaek as Chief Investment Officer for
its private banking arm effective May 1.
Strobaek, currently Chief Executive and CIO of an
undisclosed family office in Switzerland, replaces Stefan
Keitel, who left Credit Suisse for German private bank Berenberg
last month.
"Michael's skill set will enhance our ability to deliver our
investment views and themes for the benefit of clients across
all segments," Credit Suisse's private banking co-head Robert
Shafir said in a statement. Strobaek will report to Shafir.
Prior to the family office, Strobaek worked for Credit
Suisse's crosstown rival UBS.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart)