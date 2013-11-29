ZURICH Nov 29 Credit Suisse
ultra-high net worth banker Rolf Boegli is stepping down at
year-end due to health reasons, according to a memo seen by
Reuters on Friday.
The Swiss banker, head of premium clients in Switzerland and
external asset managers, is taking a leave of absence and plans
to return to Credit Suisse eventually, according to the memo, of
which the bank confirmed the contents.
He will be replaced by Thomas Gottstein, a corporate finance
banker in Switzerland and 14-year veteran of Credit Suisse.
Boegli had been in the job little more than a year following
the merger of the bank's retail and private banking arms in
Switzerland last year.
Ultra-wealthy clients in Switzerland typically have more than
$50 million in bankable assets.
(Reporting By Oliver Hirt. Writing by Katharina Bart.)