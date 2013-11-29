ZURICH Nov 29 Credit Suisse ultra-high net worth banker Rolf Boegli is stepping down at year-end due to health reasons, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Friday.

The Swiss banker, head of premium clients in Switzerland and external asset managers, is taking a leave of absence and plans to return to Credit Suisse eventually, according to the memo, of which the bank confirmed the contents.

He will be replaced by Thomas Gottstein, a corporate finance banker in Switzerland and 14-year veteran of Credit Suisse.

Boegli had been in the job little more than a year following the merger of the bank's retail and private banking arms in Switzerland last year.

Ultra-wealthy clients in Switzerland typically have more than $50 million in bankable assets. (Reporting By Oliver Hirt. Writing by Katharina Bart.)