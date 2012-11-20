ZURICH Nov 20 Credit Suisse said on Tuesday it
will dismantle its asset management unit into its private bank
and promote fixed-income executive Gael de Boissard to co-run
its investment bank.
De Boissard will join the Zurich-based bank's top
management and jointly head the investment bank with current
head Eric Varvel, who will run equities and the investment
banking department, which includes corporate finance.
Credit Suisse's measures come three weeks after it said it
will cut an extra 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.1 billion) of
costs, including axing more jobs, as part of efforts to bolster
its profits and capital position.
