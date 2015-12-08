ZURICH Dec 8 Credit Suisse expects
the market for initial public offerings in Switzerland to
rebound next following an unexpectedly slow 2015, the Swiss
lender's head of domestic investment banking said on Tuesday.
After an IPO-heavy 2014, jitters over emerging markets as
well as private equity groups having fewer firms left to list
dampened demand for IPOs in Europe this year.
Cosmo Pharmaceuticals' subsidiary Cassiopea
and telecoms firm Sunrise have been the only
IPOs in the Swiss market so far this year.
"It's been a bit lighter than we expected this year in terms
of IPOs, unlike next year," Credit Suisse's head of investment
banking for Switzerland, Marco Illy, said at a media event.
"Next year we expect a total of four or five IPOs."
Illy said the recovery in 2016 would be in part due to
market listings that had been held up this year. He added that
cooling U.S. demand for biotech IPOs put firms in this sector
among the prime candidates for Swiss stock market flotations.
Credit Suisse also expects to see more instances of
shareholder activism at European companies, especially in
Switzerland, where a 2013 referendum has given shareholders a
greater say over corporate governance.
Cevian's taking a stake in Swiss engineering group ABB
is among the most high-profile cases of activist
investors in the Swiss market.
"Activists see less value gaps in the U.S.," Illy said, "and
therefore migrate to the European market where there is, if you
want, still a fair degree of undervaluation."
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin, editing by David Evans)