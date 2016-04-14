ZURICH, April 14 Credit Suisse's chairman for the Americas region, Robert Shafir, will leave the Swiss bank in July, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

"He is looking to do something outside of Credit Suisse in the future," the spokeswoman said, confirming a report by the Wall Street Journal.

Shafir had previously been head of private banking and wealth management products, and chief executive officer of the Americas for Credit Suisse until an Oct. 21 restructuring under new group CEO Tidjane Thiam.

Zurich-based Credit Suisse will not appoint a direct replacement for Shafir as it is not necessary in the new structure, the spokeswoman said.

