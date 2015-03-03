March 3 Credit Suisse retail analyst Gary Balter has joined the bank's investment banking division as a senior advisor, according to an internal memo.

Balter, who has 25 years of research experience, specializes in covering hardline retailers and discounters. He has been ranked first by Institutional Investor's All America Research team every year since 1992.

The contents of the memo were confirmed by a Credit Suisse spokesman on Tuesday.

Credit Suisse's retail and consumer investment banking group has advised on recent deals including Beam Inc's sale to Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd for $15.9 billion and Albertsons' acquisition of Safeway Inc for $9.4 billion. (Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by David Gregorio)