NEW YORK Jan 18 (Reuters LPC) - Credit Suisse has hired
Michael Eilert as head of US par loan trading, according to an
internal memo from the bank.
Eilert, the head of US par loan trading at Deutsche Bank, is
scheduled to start in April, according to the memo from Daniel
McCarthy, head of US leveraged finance trading.
A Credit Suisse spokesperson confirmed the contents of the
memo. Eilert and a Deutsche Bank spokesperson both declined to
comment.
Eilert joined Deutsche Bank in 2009 from Ore Hill Partners,
according to the memo.
He fills the role vacated by Brad Capadona, who was named to
the position last year after the departure of Barry Zamore.
Capadona left earlier this month to join Jefferies. Zamore
joined UBS last year.
Trade volume in the US$881bn US leveraged loan market was
US$629bn in 2016, according to data from IHS Markit.
